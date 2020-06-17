All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 5825 E Creekside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5825 E Creekside Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

5825 E Creekside Avenue

5825 East Creekside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5825 East Creekside Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 story Upgraded Townhome. Private End Unit with only one common wall. Nestled in premium location with lots of Trees. Wonderful enclosed rear Patio yard with decking and backing to Wooded slope for extra privacy. Master bedroom boasts entire wall mirrored closet. Jack and Jill bathroom with dual sinks and large hall linen closet. Inside Laundry Room. Custom Paint. New A/C and oven. Enjoy living in the Hills of Orange while being conveniently close to Freeways 55,22,5,91 and Toll Roads. Also close are popular Irvine Regional Park and Peter's Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have any available units?
5825 E Creekside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have?
Some of 5825 E Creekside Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5825 E Creekside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5825 E Creekside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 E Creekside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue offer parking?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have a pool?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 E Creekside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 E Creekside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles