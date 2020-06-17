5825 E Creekside Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 story Upgraded Townhome. Private End Unit with only one common wall. Nestled in premium location with lots of Trees. Wonderful enclosed rear Patio yard with decking and backing to Wooded slope for extra privacy. Master bedroom boasts entire wall mirrored closet. Jack and Jill bathroom with dual sinks and large hall linen closet. Inside Laundry Room. Custom Paint. New A/C and oven. Enjoy living in the Hills of Orange while being conveniently close to Freeways 55,22,5,91 and Toll Roads. Also close are popular Irvine Regional Park and Peter's Canyon.