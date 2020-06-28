5314 E. Juaneno Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! This beautiful Orange home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is 1730 square feet, located in a peaceful community. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room and dining room featuring high ceilings and plenty of windows with window coverings which allow natural lighting. Moving forward to the kitchen, you will find a perfect space to cook your meals with the counter and cabinet space. The kitchen includes an electric oven, brand new built in microwave, a dishwasher, and a double sink. The second living room features a stone fireplace and more windows overlooking the large private backyard! Walking out to the patio in the backyard, you are greeted with foliage and a large grass area. Included is a gated in pool, perfect for those hot Southern California days! The master bedroom is large and features a sliding glass door to the backyard. The closets line a whole wall with ample storage space. The master bathroom is full sized with a shower and cabinet vanity. The other two bedrooms include large closets as well! There is a 3 car attached garage and central AC. The home is located in a great community, near Oakridge Private School, shopping centers, restaurants, Linda Vista Elementary School, and many more schools located in the Linda Park School district! 1 cat is OK with an additional security deposit. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



DRE #01197438



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5132889)