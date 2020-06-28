All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 5314 E. Juaneno Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5314 E. Juaneno Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

5314 E. Juaneno Ave

5314 East Juaneno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5314 East Juaneno Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! - Three Bedroom Single Family Home in Orange! This beautiful Orange home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is 1730 square feet, located in a peaceful community. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room and dining room featuring high ceilings and plenty of windows with window coverings which allow natural lighting. Moving forward to the kitchen, you will find a perfect space to cook your meals with the counter and cabinet space. The kitchen includes an electric oven, brand new built in microwave, a dishwasher, and a double sink. The second living room features a stone fireplace and more windows overlooking the large private backyard! Walking out to the patio in the backyard, you are greeted with foliage and a large grass area. Included is a gated in pool, perfect for those hot Southern California days! The master bedroom is large and features a sliding glass door to the backyard. The closets line a whole wall with ample storage space. The master bathroom is full sized with a shower and cabinet vanity. The other two bedrooms include large closets as well! There is a 3 car attached garage and central AC. The home is located in a great community, near Oakridge Private School, shopping centers, restaurants, Linda Vista Elementary School, and many more schools located in the Linda Park School district! 1 cat is OK with an additional security deposit. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

DRE #01197438

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5132889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have any available units?
5314 E. Juaneno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have?
Some of 5314 E. Juaneno Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 E. Juaneno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5314 E. Juaneno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 E. Juaneno Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave offers parking.
Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave has a pool.
Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have accessible units?
No, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 E. Juaneno Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 E. Juaneno Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles