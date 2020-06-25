520 N Maplewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Here's the home you have been looking for! Absolutely stunning, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to Chapman University and the Orange Circle. It doesn't feel like your typical "rental", it's so much more! This pristine home has the perfect floorplan with the completely remodeled kitchen open to the family room. The separate living room with dining area makes for a great second gathering spot, with built-ins and wall space perfect for your extra large screen TV. The gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, gas stove top and large breakfast bar creates a great room feel all open to the family room and overlooking the backyard. The 4 bedrooms are down the hall, each good in size with ample closet space, and with 2 full bathrooms that all 4 bedrooms can share. (master bathroom has a door to the hall and bedroom) Wood and tile floors (no carpet), newer windows, remodeled throughout including the bathrooms, clean lines and smooth ceilings, this home is top notch. The attached 2 car garage can hold two cars plus storage, and the driveway can hold additional cars. The spacious backyard has the perfect area for entertaining and room for your BBQ plus a large grass area. Located in a great neighborhood and so close to everything! Shopping, the University, downtown and easy freeway access. This is a must see when looking for your new place to call home!