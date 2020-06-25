All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 520 N Maplewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
520 N Maplewood Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM

520 N Maplewood Street

520 North Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

520 North Maplewood Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Here's the home you have been looking for! Absolutely stunning, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home within walking distance to Chapman University and the Orange Circle. It doesn't feel like your typical "rental", it's so much more! This pristine home has the perfect floorplan with the completely remodeled kitchen open to the family room. The separate living room with dining area makes for a great second gathering spot, with built-ins and wall space perfect for your extra large screen TV. The gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances, gas stove top and large breakfast bar creates a great room feel all open to the family room and overlooking the backyard. The 4 bedrooms are down the hall, each good in size with ample closet space, and with 2 full bathrooms that all 4 bedrooms can share. (master bathroom has a door to the hall and bedroom) Wood and tile floors (no carpet), newer windows, remodeled throughout including the bathrooms, clean lines and smooth ceilings, this home is top notch. The attached 2 car garage can hold two cars plus storage, and the driveway can hold additional cars. The spacious backyard has the perfect area for entertaining and room for your BBQ plus a large grass area. Located in a great neighborhood and so close to everything! Shopping, the University, downtown and easy freeway access. This is a must see when looking for your new place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N Maplewood Street have any available units?
520 N Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Maplewood Street have?
Some of 520 N Maplewood Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 N Maplewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 520 N Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 N Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 520 N Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Maplewood Street have a pool?
No, 520 N Maplewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 N Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 520 N Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 N Maplewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles