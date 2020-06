Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Close to the Orange Circle this is a newly remodeled 2nd floor unit with a balcony. The unit includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, one parking space and one car garage, new granite counters in kitchen, new wood floors throughout living area and bedrooms, new tile in the kitchen, shaker cabinets, new appliances in the kitchen, new paint throughout and New Central Heat and A/C. Located close to the 22, 55 and 5 freeways making this a great central location.