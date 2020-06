Amenities

Newly Painted with new carpet and located in the heart of Old Towne. this Duplex includes 2 one car garages-Water/Trash Paid. Stackable Washer/Dryer-Totally Remodeled on the interior of the unit. Stainless Steel Appliances in kitchen. Large Upstairs Bedrooms, each room has been set up for air conditioning as well.