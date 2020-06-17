3523 Ruth Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access

This is a newly renovated single family home with all new Furnitures. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the warm summer days outside in the patio with a set of table and chairs to sit 1.



Class, sophistication, style, comfort - all that matters is you! An escape both warm and welcoming, this home is designed to delight visitors whether is a family reunion, vacation at Disneyland or a business trip, we will make each responsibleent of your getaway truly extraordinary and your stay enjoyable.



Open floor plan is perfect for gatherings. Upon entering the home, guests immediately feel at home. This 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms features 2,250 square feet. Toilet paper, Shampoo, Conditioner, Bath gel, Hand gel is UNLIMITED SUPPLIED.



Through the formal entry, you will find a living room which features a fireplace, and a piano. If some of your group want to read, or engage in their own conversations or relax playing piano, there is room for that, too.



The HUGE skyline family room offers a perfect place for responsibles and kids gathering. Relax indoor by watching movies, sports with 60 inches flat screen DIRECT TV, Wi-Fi throughout the house, computer with high speed Internet and color printer. There are plenty of seating areas - Extra size sofa to sit or lay down to relax along with one queen sofa bed and one futon.



A chefs delight, The kitchens offers everything you need for a quick meal before starting out for the day, or for preparing a gourmet dinner. The kitchen is features on brand-new appliances to please the foodies in your group, fully stock with cookware, basic ingredients will be supplied (salt, pepper, sugar, oil......), connecting to dining room and living room.



Enjoy the natural light shinning through numerous windows, recess lights throughout the house and a skyline in the dining room can sit for 8 people is perfect for interacting with cook or serving up a mid - afternoon snack.



The back deck is where the house really shines. We grilled every night we were there , quotes by previous guest.



When is time to nap or call it a night, you have one master bedroom (Queen size bed) with its own bathroom, second bedroom with Queen size bed, third bedroom with two full size (second and third bedrooms share the bathroom in the hallway). Fourth bedroom with a king size bed, fifth bedroom with twins (fourth and fifth bedrooms share the bathroom). This house SLEEPS 12 in Beds and has a MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY is 12 AT ANYTIME.



Laundry facility for long vacation stays, soaps, softer and sheets are provided.



Check- in at 3:00PM. Check- out at 11:00 AM.



Absolutely no parties, no wedding receptions.

No RVs, Trailers or Commercial Vehicle.



Minimum Stay 30 Nights



Our Home Difference:



* Professionally Managed - we owe and manage our home. That means you can count on consistent quality in every respect. Weve paid painstaking attention to every detail to ensure our home are beautiful, comfortable and memorable.

* Prime Locations - Located 5 min to Anaheim Convention Center, 10 minutes to Disneyland, the Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, Outlet Mall, Angle Stadium.

* A keypad entry makes it easy for guest to get in and out of the house. There is no need to pick up a key so you are flexible to arrive when it is convenient for you. Plus we will make your own personal code so there wont be any worry of getting locked out or wondering where you placed the key.

* The neighborhood - The house is located near the cul-de-sac in a very quiet neighborhood. We will only book to those who respect the neighborhood and neighbors.



* Street sweeping is on Thursday. Dont park on the street on Thursday, if you decided to park on the street youll get $35 street sweeping ticket.



* FULL-Appliance stocked kitchen (coffee include)