All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 3523 Ruth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3523 Ruth Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3523 Ruth Place

3523 East Ruth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3523 East Ruth Place, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
This is a newly renovated single family home with all new Furnitures. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the warm summer days outside in the patio with a set of table and chairs to sit 1.

Class, sophistication, style, comfort - all that matters is you! An escape both warm and welcoming, this home is designed to delight visitors whether is a family reunion, vacation at Disneyland or a business trip, we will make each responsibleent of your getaway truly extraordinary and your stay enjoyable.

Open floor plan is perfect for gatherings. Upon entering the home, guests immediately feel at home. This 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms features 2,250 square feet. Toilet paper, Shampoo, Conditioner, Bath gel, Hand gel is UNLIMITED SUPPLIED.

Through the formal entry, you will find a living room which features a fireplace, and a piano. If some of your group want to read, or engage in their own conversations or relax playing piano, there is room for that, too.

The HUGE skyline family room offers a perfect place for responsibles and kids gathering. Relax indoor by watching movies, sports with 60 inches flat screen DIRECT TV, Wi-Fi throughout the house, computer with high speed Internet and color printer. There are plenty of seating areas - Extra size sofa to sit or lay down to relax along with one queen sofa bed and one futon.

A chefs delight, The kitchens offers everything you need for a quick meal before starting out for the day, or for preparing a gourmet dinner. The kitchen is features on brand-new appliances to please the foodies in your group, fully stock with cookware, basic ingredients will be supplied (salt, pepper, sugar, oil......), connecting to dining room and living room.

Enjoy the natural light shinning through numerous windows, recess lights throughout the house and a skyline in the dining room can sit for 8 people is perfect for interacting with cook or serving up a mid - afternoon snack.

The back deck is where the house really shines. We grilled every night we were there , quotes by previous guest.

When is time to nap or call it a night, you have one master bedroom (Queen size bed) with its own bathroom, second bedroom with Queen size bed, third bedroom with two full size (second and third bedrooms share the bathroom in the hallway). Fourth bedroom with a king size bed, fifth bedroom with twins (fourth and fifth bedrooms share the bathroom). This house SLEEPS 12 in Beds and has a MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY is 12 AT ANYTIME.

Laundry facility for long vacation stays, soaps, softer and sheets are provided.

Check- in at 3:00PM. Check- out at 11:00 AM.

Absolutely no parties, no wedding receptions.
No RVs, Trailers or Commercial Vehicle.

Minimum Stay 30 Nights

Our Home Difference:

* Professionally Managed - we owe and manage our home. That means you can count on consistent quality in every respect. Weve paid painstaking attention to every detail to ensure our home are beautiful, comfortable and memorable.
* Prime Locations - Located 5 min to Anaheim Convention Center, 10 minutes to Disneyland, the Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, Outlet Mall, Angle Stadium.
* A keypad entry makes it easy for guest to get in and out of the house. There is no need to pick up a key so you are flexible to arrive when it is convenient for you. Plus we will make your own personal code so there wont be any worry of getting locked out or wondering where you placed the key.
* The neighborhood - The house is located near the cul-de-sac in a very quiet neighborhood. We will only book to those who respect the neighborhood and neighbors.

* Street sweeping is on Thursday. Dont park on the street on Thursday, if you decided to park on the street youll get $35 street sweeping ticket.

* FULL-Appliance stocked kitchen (coffee include)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Ruth Place have any available units?
3523 Ruth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Ruth Place have?
Some of 3523 Ruth Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Ruth Place currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Ruth Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Ruth Place pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Ruth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3523 Ruth Place offer parking?
No, 3523 Ruth Place does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Ruth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Ruth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Ruth Place have a pool?
No, 3523 Ruth Place does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Ruth Place have accessible units?
No, 3523 Ruth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Ruth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Ruth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles