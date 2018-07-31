All apartments in Orange
350 E Sand Pebble Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

350 E Sand Pebble Way

350 East Sand Pebble Way · No Longer Available
Location

350 East Sand Pebble Way, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is not your typical Rental!! This beautifully upgraded single level home includes new windows, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, solid core doors, custom closets and ceiling fans throughout. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, the kitchen is open and bright with a breakfast bar, spacious eating area, stainless steel appliances, Silestone counters, custom cabinets with soft closing drawers and pull out shelves as well as a Buffett with a wine fridge. The Master suite features custom closets and doors and master bath with upgraded vanity, granite counters, tiled shower and newer fixtures. The hall bath features a pedestal sink, tile flooring, tiled shower and newer fixtures. Three bedrooms plus an extra room perfect for an office, den or playroom. Two car garage with direct access, laundry hook ups and an epoxy floor. The large grassy yard includes 5 fruit trees; lemon, lime, mandarin orange, navel orange, and pomelo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have any available units?
350 E Sand Pebble Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have?
Some of 350 E Sand Pebble Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E Sand Pebble Way currently offering any rent specials?
350 E Sand Pebble Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E Sand Pebble Way pet-friendly?
No, 350 E Sand Pebble Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way offer parking?
Yes, 350 E Sand Pebble Way offers parking.
Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E Sand Pebble Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have a pool?
No, 350 E Sand Pebble Way does not have a pool.
Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have accessible units?
No, 350 E Sand Pebble Way does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E Sand Pebble Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E Sand Pebble Way does not have units with dishwashers.

