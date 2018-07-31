350 E Sand Pebble Way

Amenities

This is not your typical Rental!! This beautifully upgraded single level home includes new windows, hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, solid core doors, custom closets and ceiling fans throughout. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and a fireplace, the kitchen is open and bright with a breakfast bar, spacious eating area, stainless steel appliances, Silestone counters, custom cabinets with soft closing drawers and pull out shelves as well as a Buffett with a wine fridge. The Master suite features custom closets and doors and master bath with upgraded vanity, granite counters, tiled shower and newer fixtures. The hall bath features a pedestal sink, tile flooring, tiled shower and newer fixtures. Three bedrooms plus an extra room perfect for an office, den or playroom. Two car garage with direct access, laundry hook ups and an epoxy floor. The large grassy yard includes 5 fruit trees; lemon, lime, mandarin orange, navel orange, and pomelo.