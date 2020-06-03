Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

344 N. Shattuck Pl. Available 06/01/20 Upgraded Single Story 4 BR 2BA Home 2 Car Garage - Updated 4 BR 2 BA single story home, two-toned paint, flooring features vinyl planks throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Updated kitchen with beautiful walnut cabinets, laminate counters, gas oven, built-in microwave oven, and dishwasher. Hall bath remodeled with dual sinks, and separate vanity make-up area. Living room with fireplace, dining room with French doors looking out to backyard. Separate laundry area inside with hook-ups for full sized washer and dryer. Two car attached garage with remote and direct access into home. Gardener is included. Property does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator.

Please note that although the photos depict the property being vacant the current tenant is still residing in the property with their furniture.



Rent- $3995

Deposit- $4000

Avail: 5/1/20



