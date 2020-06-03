All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

344 N. Shattuck Pl.

344 North Shattuck Place · No Longer Available
Location

344 North Shattuck Place, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
344 N. Shattuck Pl. Available 06/01/20 Upgraded Single Story 4 BR 2BA Home 2 Car Garage - Updated 4 BR 2 BA single story home, two-toned paint, flooring features vinyl planks throughout and carpet in all bedrooms. Updated kitchen with beautiful walnut cabinets, laminate counters, gas oven, built-in microwave oven, and dishwasher. Hall bath remodeled with dual sinks, and separate vanity make-up area. Living room with fireplace, dining room with French doors looking out to backyard. Separate laundry area inside with hook-ups for full sized washer and dryer. Two car attached garage with remote and direct access into home. Gardener is included. Property does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator.
Please note that although the photos depict the property being vacant the current tenant is still residing in the property with their furniture.

Rent- $3995
Deposit- $4000
Avail: 5/1/20

(RLNE4861056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

