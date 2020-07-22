All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 17 2020

3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21

3438 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Collins Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with Yard in Orange - This rare end unit 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome has a large private yard. Each bedroom has it's own walk in closet and bathroom. Features include a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dual paned windows, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, extensive recessed lighting, 2 attached garage with direct access and private rear patio with fountain. Owner pays the HOA fees and the gardener. Owner will supply the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.

(RLNE5903071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have any available units?
3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have?
Some of 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 currently offering any rent specials?
3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 is pet friendly.
Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 offer parking?
Yes, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 offers parking.
Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have a pool?
No, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 does not have a pool.
Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have accessible units?
No, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21 does not have units with dishwashers.
