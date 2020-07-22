3438 E Collins Avenue unit 21

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with Yard in Orange - This rare end unit 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome has a large private yard. Each bedroom has it's own walk in closet and bathroom. Features include a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dual paned windows, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, extensive recessed lighting, 2 attached garage with direct access and private rear patio with fountain. Owner pays the HOA fees and the gardener. Owner will supply the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available immediately.



