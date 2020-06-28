324 N. Batavia Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

City of Orange - Charming 3 bedroom Home Close to Chapman - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home is located in the heart of the City of Orange. This light and bright home has tile and hardwood flooring through out and newer paint with stainless steel appliances, located off the kitchen are washer and dryer hookups.Large backyard/patio area, great for family gatherings and entertaining. Easy access to shops 55 and 22 freeway, El Camino Real Park and Chapman University.



No Pets Allowed



