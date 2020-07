306 N Shaffer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH TO THIS 1920 HISTORIC CRAFTSMAN METICULOUSLY AND LOVINGLY RESTORED. LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT, AT THE FOOT OF CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY AND A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE PLAZA, THIS IS THE PERFECT LOCATION TO ENJOY THE SITES AND ACTIVITIES OLD TOWNE HAS TO OFFER. COMPLETELY FENCED LOT BLOOMING WITH COLOR LANDSCAPING WITH A WHITE PICKET FENCE IN THE FRONT AND GATED ENCLOSED REAR YARD WITH A 2 CAR PLUS WORKSHOP DETACHED GARAGE. A WRAP AROUND PORCH TO ENJOY THE NEIGHBORHOOD LIKE IT USE TO BE! ONCE INSIDE, AN OPEN FLOORPLAN GREETS YOU FEAURING WOOD FLOORS, ORIGINAL MOLDINGS, PICTURE RAILS, PLATE SHELVES AND BUILT-INS. THE LARGE LIVING ROOM HAS A UNIQUIE CEILING CAN AND LOTS OF WINDOWS. THE DINING ROOM FEATURES THE ORIGINAL CHINA HUTCH, GLASS DISPLAY CABINETS, SECRETARY DESK AND DUAL CARRIAGE DOORS OUT TO THE PORCH. 3 BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS, MAIN BATH HAS DUAL SINKS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND WHITE QUARTZ TOPS. THE MASTER BATH HAS A BEAUTIFUL GLASS AND SUBWAY TILE SHOWER. THE LARGE KITCHEN INCLUDES ALL THE NEVER USED STAINLESS APPLIANCES, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND TOPS, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS ELECTROLUX WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. THE PARK-LIKE REAR YARD IS LIKE A VACATION RESORT ALL YEAR LONG