287 Vita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

New single family smart home in Mountain House. Amazing two story foyer, dining room, kitchen, family room, den/bonus room plus powder room. Tile floor in the kitchen, pantry and powder room. Upstairs 3 bedrooms. Convenient second floor laundry room. Beautiful courtyard. Award wining schools - Bethany and MH High, parks, mall

Home Summary:

- Bedrooms - 3 + Den/Bedroom downstairs

- Bathrooms - 2.5

- Formal living room, Family, room, Kitchen/dining combo

- 2642 Sq.ft built area

- Appliances - Refrigerator, washer/dryer included

- Parking - two car garage and covered porch.

- Solar panels with thermostat and RING



Pets, negotiable with deposit.



...A new place to make your home!