287 Vita Ave

Amenities
New single family smart home in Mountain House. Amazing two story foyer, dining room, kitchen, family room, den/bonus room plus powder room. Tile floor in the kitchen, pantry and powder room. Upstairs 3 bedrooms. Convenient second floor laundry room. Beautiful courtyard. Award wining schools - Bethany and MH High, parks, mall
Home Summary:
- Bedrooms - 3 + Den/Bedroom downstairs
- Bathrooms - 2.5
- Formal living room, Family, room, Kitchen/dining combo
- 2642 Sq.ft built area
- Appliances - Refrigerator, washer/dryer included
- Parking - two car garage and covered porch.
- Solar panels with thermostat and RING
Pets, negotiable with deposit.
...A new place to make your home!