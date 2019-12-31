All apartments in Orange
2747 E Roberta Drive E

2747 East Roberta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2747 East Roberta Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled single story home from top to bottom! Gorgeous kitchen with newer/new appliances, subzero refrigerator, beautiful whitewashed oak cabinets, Larger 3 bedroom 2 baths, also completely redone, new carpet, paint, details all updated. Huge laundry area with cabinets and countertops. Separate family room, and so much more! Includes gardener services. Non smoking property, may consider pet with higher deposit, restricted breeds. Prefer long term resident who will take extra good care of this beautiful home! Don't miss this one, it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have any available units?
2747 E Roberta Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have?
Some of 2747 E Roberta Drive E's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 E Roberta Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
2747 E Roberta Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 E Roberta Drive E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 E Roberta Drive E is pet friendly.
Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 2747 E Roberta Drive E offers parking.
Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 E Roberta Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have a pool?
No, 2747 E Roberta Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have accessible units?
No, 2747 E Roberta Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 E Roberta Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 E Roberta Drive E has units with dishwashers.
