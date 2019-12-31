2747 E Roberta Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled single story home from top to bottom! Gorgeous kitchen with newer/new appliances, subzero refrigerator, beautiful whitewashed oak cabinets, Larger 3 bedroom 2 baths, also completely redone, new carpet, paint, details all updated. Huge laundry area with cabinets and countertops. Separate family room, and so much more! Includes gardener services. Non smoking property, may consider pet with higher deposit, restricted breeds. Prefer long term resident who will take extra good care of this beautiful home! Don't miss this one, it will go fast!