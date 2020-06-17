2738 N Talbot Street

Amenities

Opportunity to live in a the great Orange community of Belmont Estates. Cul de sac location with 180 degree views as far as the eye can see... Catalina, Ocean, Los Angeles, City Lights, Mountains, your on top of the world! 4 bedroom, plus downstairs office/bedroom with full bath offers a great home for all families. Entertaining home with pool, spa and built in bbq is perfect get togethers and summer parties. Belmont park and hiking are close by and property is centrally located with dining, airports, freeways and toll roads close by. Award winning schools.