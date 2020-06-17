All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2738 N Talbot Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2738 N Talbot Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2738 N Talbot Street

2738 North Talbot Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2738 North Talbot Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Opportunity to live in a the great Orange community of Belmont Estates. Cul de sac location with 180 degree views as far as the eye can see... Catalina, Ocean, Los Angeles, City Lights, Mountains, your on top of the world! 4 bedroom, plus downstairs office/bedroom with full bath offers a great home for all families. Entertaining home with pool, spa and built in bbq is perfect get togethers and summer parties. Belmont park and hiking are close by and property is centrally located with dining, airports, freeways and toll roads close by. Award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2738 N Talbot Street have any available units?
2738 N Talbot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2738 N Talbot Street have?
Some of 2738 N Talbot Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2738 N Talbot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2738 N Talbot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 N Talbot Street pet-friendly?
No, 2738 N Talbot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2738 N Talbot Street offer parking?
No, 2738 N Talbot Street does not offer parking.
Does 2738 N Talbot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 N Talbot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 N Talbot Street have a pool?
Yes, 2738 N Talbot Street has a pool.
Does 2738 N Talbot Street have accessible units?
No, 2738 N Talbot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 N Talbot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 N Talbot Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles