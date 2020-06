Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Classic Craftsman home in the Historic District of Old Towne Orange. large living room, formal dining room, upgraded kitchen and laundry area. Many of the original features are intact including hardwood floors, doors, and moldings. The kitchen has been upgraded to include granite counters,. Rear Bonus Room (3rd bedroom) has an additional 572 sq. ft. of living space that includes vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, hardwood floors and 3/4 bath with shower.