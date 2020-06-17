All apartments in Orange
237 West Almond Avenue

237 West Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

237 West Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866
Old Town Orange

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Single Family Residence, 1 Car Garage. W/D Hookups, Orange Fruit Tree. Corner Lot, Located near the Orange Circle, Historical District.

Cross Streets: W. Almond Ave. / S. Lemon St.

To view this property please visit: www.rently.com
A fee of $0.99 is required to gain access to view the interior.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 West Almond Avenue have any available units?
237 West Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 237 West Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
237 West Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 West Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 West Almond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 237 West Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 West Almond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 237 West Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 237 West Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 West Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 West Almond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 West Almond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
