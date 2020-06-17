237 West Almond Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath, Single Family Residence, 1 Car Garage. W/D Hookups, Orange Fruit Tree. Corner Lot, Located near the Orange Circle, Historical District.



Cross Streets: W. Almond Ave. / S. Lemon St.



To view this property please visit: www.rently.com

A fee of $0.99 is required to gain access to view the interior.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.