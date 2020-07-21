All apartments in Orange
225 E EVERETT PLACE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

225 E EVERETT PLACE

225 East Everett Place · No Longer Available
Location

225 East Everett Place, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CLASSIC 2 BEDROOM WITH VERY LARGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF ORANGE - This carefully restored 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been very well maintained... not a screw out of place. There are original hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and an updated kitchen with new quartz counter-tops and a checkerboard floor. Off the kitchen is a service porch with a newer washer & dryer. There are window mounted A/Cs to cut the heat in the summer . . . speaking of summer, Do like to BBQ? Do you like to get out in the backyard? YOU are in luck! This home sits on a huge piece of property and comes with a huge backyard that includes mature fruit trees. In fact the Avocado tree is heavy with Guacamole right now! There is a detached garage that can be used as a workshop, but big enough to park two cars. Oh and YES we are pet friendly... as long as your pets are friendly.
All this home needs is YOU and your positive energy . . . please reach out to schedule a viewing today!

Application fee $45 per person over 18 yrs

Deposit $2,950 . . . Pet Deposit $250

Rent $2,950 per month plus a $25 service fee

(RLNE5490413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have any available units?
225 E EVERETT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have?
Some of 225 E EVERETT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E EVERETT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
225 E EVERETT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E EVERETT PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 E EVERETT PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 225 E EVERETT PLACE offers parking.
Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 E EVERETT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have a pool?
No, 225 E EVERETT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 225 E EVERETT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E EVERETT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E EVERETT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
