225 E EVERETT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

CLASSIC 2 BEDROOM WITH VERY LARGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF ORANGE - This carefully restored 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been very well maintained... not a screw out of place. There are original hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and an updated kitchen with new quartz counter-tops and a checkerboard floor. Off the kitchen is a service porch with a newer washer & dryer. There are window mounted A/Cs to cut the heat in the summer . . . speaking of summer, Do like to BBQ? Do you like to get out in the backyard? YOU are in luck! This home sits on a huge piece of property and comes with a huge backyard that includes mature fruit trees. In fact the Avocado tree is heavy with Guacamole right now! There is a detached garage that can be used as a workshop, but big enough to park two cars. Oh and YES we are pet friendly... as long as your pets are friendly.

All this home needs is YOU and your positive energy . . . please reach out to schedule a viewing today!



Application fee $45 per person over 18 yrs



Deposit $2,950 . . . Pet Deposit $250



Rent $2,950 per month plus a $25 service fee



(RLNE5490413)