2136 E Quincy Avenue

Charming single story home with an open floor plan and 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Both the interior and exterior have just been painted. There is beautiful new laminated flooring in the entry, living room, family room, kitchen and hall. The bedrooms, bonus room and service porch all have new carpet. All new double pane windows in the front side of the house. Brand new window coverings, venitian blinds, vertical blinds and curtains for the family room. Home has Central Heat and Air Conditioning and Automatic sprinklers in front and back yards. It also has a lovely covered patio off the living room for outside entertainment. A great location, convenient to the 55, 22 and 91 freeways and shopping. It is part of the Prestigious Presidential track with great schools, Villa Park High School, Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park

elementary School. A great place to live No Smokers, No dogs, No Cats.