All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2136 E Quincy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2136 E Quincy Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2136 E Quincy Avenue

2136 East Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2136 East Quincy Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Charming single story home with an open floor plan and 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Both the interior and exterior have just been painted. There is beautiful new laminated flooring in the entry, living room, family room, kitchen and hall. The bedrooms, bonus room and service porch all have new carpet. All new double pane windows in the front side of the house. Brand new window coverings, venitian blinds, vertical blinds and curtains for the family room. Home has Central Heat and Air Conditioning and Automatic sprinklers in front and back yards. It also has a lovely covered patio off the living room for outside entertainment. A great location, convenient to the 55, 22 and 91 freeways and shopping. It is part of the Prestigious Presidential track with great schools, Villa Park High School, Cerro Villa Middle School and Villa Park
elementary School. A great place to live No Smokers, No dogs, No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have any available units?
2136 E Quincy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 2136 E Quincy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 E Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2136 E Quincy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 E Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2136 E Quincy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2136 E Quincy Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 E Quincy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2136 E Quincy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2136 E Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 E Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 E Quincy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles