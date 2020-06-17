2038 N Greengrove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Great Orange pool home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large lot with pool, work shop and another storage shed all with electrical. Large grass area in front on a nice street. There is one downstairs bedroom with a bathroom. Laundry room is also inside. Large open kitchen/family room with fireplace and separate living room with fire and dining room. Home is near shopping, restaurants, schools (Villa Park High School), FWYS and Chapman college not far. Home has new interior paint, carpet, new stove and dishwasher.