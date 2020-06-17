All apartments in Orange
2038 N Greengrove Street

2038 North Greengrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2038 North Greengrove Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Great Orange pool home with 4 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Large lot with pool, work shop and another storage shed all with electrical. Large grass area in front on a nice street. There is one downstairs bedroom with a bathroom. Laundry room is also inside. Large open kitchen/family room with fireplace and separate living room with fire and dining room. Home is near shopping, restaurants, schools (Villa Park High School), FWYS and Chapman college not far. Home has new interior paint, carpet, new stove and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 N Greengrove Street have any available units?
2038 N Greengrove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 N Greengrove Street have?
Some of 2038 N Greengrove Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 N Greengrove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2038 N Greengrove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 N Greengrove Street pet-friendly?
No, 2038 N Greengrove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2038 N Greengrove Street offer parking?
No, 2038 N Greengrove Street does not offer parking.
Does 2038 N Greengrove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 N Greengrove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 N Greengrove Street have a pool?
Yes, 2038 N Greengrove Street has a pool.
Does 2038 N Greengrove Street have accessible units?
No, 2038 N Greengrove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 N Greengrove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 N Greengrove Street has units with dishwashers.

