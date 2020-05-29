All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

152 S. Cross Creek #A

152 S Cross Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Location

152 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful MOVE IN READY 2 bedroom/2bath/Corner End Unit with 1 car garage located in Orange Park Acres * Must See* - You must see this beautiful corner end unit TownHome with private 1 car garage and goregous shady trees surrounding.
$2595.00 rent
$2595.00 security deposit

For a prperty tour, Please send an email specifically to
Stacey@LRSRM.com

When an email is received, I will contact you back and schedule a showing or virtual tour of your choice.
Again PLEASE email me with ANY questions or concerns. No phone calls please.
Stacey@LRSRM.com

This property is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
LRS is an equal housing provider
LRS complies with all air housing laws.

Interior Details Include:
Light and Bright Two Bedroom, Two Bath Unit Featuring a Single Car Garage in the Orange Hills.
Natural Light Compliments the Wonderful Floor Plan.
The Main Living Area Includes a Large Kitchen, Dining Area, and Family Room with Space for Entertaining.
Large Master Bedroom with dedicated Bathroom and Walk In Closet.
The Master Bedroom Opens to a Large Balcony.
The Canyon Hills Community includes Two Separate Pool and Spas, an Association Gym, and Clubhouse. Nearby Hiking, Biking, Walking and Horse Trails.
A Short Walk to Santiago Hills Community Park, Chapman Hills School, Peters Canyon and Irvine Regional Parks.
Excellent Location with quick access to Jamboree Rd., Newport Blvd., Chapman Ave., and the 241 Toll Rd

(RLNE5712966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have any available units?
152 S. Cross Creek #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have?
Some of 152 S. Cross Creek #A's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 S. Cross Creek #A currently offering any rent specials?
152 S. Cross Creek #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S. Cross Creek #A pet-friendly?
No, 152 S. Cross Creek #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A offer parking?
Yes, 152 S. Cross Creek #A offers parking.
Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 S. Cross Creek #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have a pool?
Yes, 152 S. Cross Creek #A has a pool.
Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have accessible units?
No, 152 S. Cross Creek #A does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S. Cross Creek #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S. Cross Creek #A does not have units with dishwashers.

