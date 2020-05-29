152 S. Cross Creek #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful MOVE IN READY 2 bedroom/2bath/Corner End Unit with 1 car garage located in Orange Park Acres * Must See* - You must see this beautiful corner end unit TownHome with private 1 car garage and goregous shady trees surrounding.

$2595.00 rent

$2595.00 security deposit



For a prperty tour, Please send an email specifically to

Stacey@LRSRM.com



When an email is received, I will contact you back and schedule a showing or virtual tour of your choice.

Again PLEASE email me with ANY questions or concerns. No phone calls please.

Stacey@LRSRM.com



This property is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc

LRS is an equal housing provider

LRS complies with all air housing laws.



Interior Details Include:

Light and Bright Two Bedroom, Two Bath Unit Featuring a Single Car Garage in the Orange Hills.

Natural Light Compliments the Wonderful Floor Plan.

The Main Living Area Includes a Large Kitchen, Dining Area, and Family Room with Space for Entertaining.

Large Master Bedroom with dedicated Bathroom and Walk In Closet.

The Master Bedroom Opens to a Large Balcony.

The Canyon Hills Community includes Two Separate Pool and Spas, an Association Gym, and Clubhouse. Nearby Hiking, Biking, Walking and Horse Trails.

A Short Walk to Santiago Hills Community Park, Chapman Hills School, Peters Canyon and Irvine Regional Parks.

Excellent Location with quick access to Jamboree Rd., Newport Blvd., Chapman Ave., and the 241 Toll Rd



