Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 E Van Bibber Avenue

1510 East Van Bibber Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 East Van Bibber Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!!! Furniture NOT included!!! Welcome to this stunning home located in the heart of Orange with outdoor and indoor living at its best. Close to Chapman University, Rancho Santiago Community College, Circle of Orange, 57, 22, and 5 Fwy, Dining and Entertainment. Turn Key condition, very bright with plenty of natural light, this beauty if situated on a large 7,236 lot, 2186 sq ft, offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, inside washer, dryer, central heat/air with 2 car garage and plenty of space for additional parking.
Enter to the spacious and bright formal living room with carpet, high ceilings and a fire place (Perfect for those chilly nights while you snuggle up and sip on a hot cocoa), leading to the dining room and flowing to the vibrant chef’s kitchen with tile flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the cozy living room, leading to the lush and Zen garden with Orange, Avocado and Lemon trees. On the main floor this beauty features a master bedroom with it’s own en-suite and two additional spacious rooms with a bathroom to share. To add an additional retreat, this gem also offers an exquisite master bedroom with it’s own en-suite on the 2n floor. If location, beauty, space and ambience are important to you then this is the home you have been waiting for. pets allowed!!! Gardener included!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have any available units?
1510 E Van Bibber Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have?
Some of 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 E Van Bibber Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue offers parking.
Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 E Van Bibber Avenue has units with dishwashers.
