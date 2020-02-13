1510 E Van Bibber Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!!! Furniture NOT included!!! Welcome to this stunning home located in the heart of Orange with outdoor and indoor living at its best. Close to Chapman University, Rancho Santiago Community College, Circle of Orange, 57, 22, and 5 Fwy, Dining and Entertainment. Turn Key condition, very bright with plenty of natural light, this beauty if situated on a large 7,236 lot, 2186 sq ft, offering 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, inside washer, dryer, central heat/air with 2 car garage and plenty of space for additional parking.

Enter to the spacious and bright formal living room with carpet, high ceilings and a fire place (Perfect for those chilly nights while you snuggle up and sip on a hot cocoa), leading to the dining room and flowing to the vibrant chef’s kitchen with tile flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, overlooking the cozy living room, leading to the lush and Zen garden with Orange, Avocado and Lemon trees. On the main floor this beauty features a master bedroom with it’s own en-suite and two additional spacious rooms with a bathroom to share. To add an additional retreat, this gem also offers an exquisite master bedroom with it’s own en-suite on the 2n floor. If location, beauty, space and ambience are important to you then this is the home you have been waiting for. pets allowed!!! Gardener included!!!!