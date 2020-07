150 N Pixley Street

Amenities

HISTORIC 2 ON A LOT. FRONT CRAFTSMAN HOME WITH A CHARMING FRONT PORCH. YOU CAN SEE CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY BUILDINGS SITTING ON THE PORCH. ORIGINAL REFINISHED, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE AND A DINING AREA WITH BUILT-INS. CLASSIC KITCHEN FEATURES THAT COLORFUL 50'S TILE COUNTER TOPS AND BUILT-IN BREAKFAST NOOK. TABLE AND BENCHES INCLUDED.

SEPARATE LAUNDRY WITH WASHER/DRYER. 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH THAT HAS A TUB/SHOWER WITH TILE SURROUND. FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT LOCATION!