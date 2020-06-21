1431 E Maple Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single-story home! This home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. The minute you drive up you will fall in love with this home and quaint area. When you enter this home, you will be greeted by a large family room that is open to the dining room and looks out to the front yard. The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. This home also features inside separate laundry area, wood laminate flooring throughout, neutral paint colors, updated bathroom with granite counter tops, updated windows, blinds, window coverings, ceiling fans. Detached 2 car garage, large back yard and large driveway. Schools Elementary Cambridge, Yorba Middle School and Orange High School. This home is also conveniently located to the 55 freeway, and shopping centers.(have your agent contact us on how to package your application)