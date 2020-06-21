All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1431 E Maple Avenue

1431 East Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1431 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-story home! This home has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. The minute you drive up you will fall in love with this home and quaint area. When you enter this home, you will be greeted by a large family room that is open to the dining room and looks out to the front yard. The upgraded kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. This home also features inside separate laundry area, wood laminate flooring throughout, neutral paint colors, updated bathroom with granite counter tops, updated windows, blinds, window coverings, ceiling fans. Detached 2 car garage, large back yard and large driveway. Schools Elementary Cambridge, Yorba Middle School and Orange High School. This home is also conveniently located to the 55 freeway, and shopping centers.(have your agent contact us on how to package your application)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 E Maple Avenue have any available units?
1431 E Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 E Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1431 E Maple Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 E Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1431 E Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 E Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1431 E Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1431 E Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1431 E Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1431 E Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 E Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 E Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1431 E Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1431 E Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1431 E Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 E Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 E Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
