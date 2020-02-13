138 N Grant Place

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Orange! Centrally located near UCI Medical Center, the Christ Cathedral,Disneyland and the Outlets of Orange.This turn-key property is located on a small, cul-de-sac street. This home feature main living area , a gas fireplace in the huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, The master retreat has 2 closets, and a private master bathroom. The washer and dryer hookup is in the over-sized 2-car garage, which also has extra storage! Large enclosed back yard . Central AC ! Easy access to the 5, 57, and 22 freeways