138 N Grant Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

138 N Grant Place

138 North Grant Place · No Longer Available
Location

138 North Grant Place, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome to your new home in Orange! Centrally located near UCI Medical Center, the Christ Cathedral,Disneyland and the Outlets of Orange.This turn-key property is located on a small, cul-de-sac street. This home feature main living area , a gas fireplace in the huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, The master retreat has 2 closets, and a private master bathroom. The washer and dryer hookup is in the over-sized 2-car garage, which also has extra storage! Large enclosed back yard . Central AC ! Easy access to the 5, 57, and 22 freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 N Grant Place have any available units?
138 N Grant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 N Grant Place have?
Some of 138 N Grant Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 N Grant Place currently offering any rent specials?
138 N Grant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 N Grant Place pet-friendly?
No, 138 N Grant Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 138 N Grant Place offer parking?
Yes, 138 N Grant Place offers parking.
Does 138 N Grant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 N Grant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 N Grant Place have a pool?
No, 138 N Grant Place does not have a pool.
Does 138 N Grant Place have accessible units?
No, 138 N Grant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 138 N Grant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 N Grant Place does not have units with dishwashers.
