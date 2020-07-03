All apartments in Orange
133 W Palm Avenue

133 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

133 West Palm Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled home in great location! This historical duplex is located in the heart of the Old Town Orange just steps from Chapman University and Orange Circle's Shops and Restaurants. Left side unit (#133) is available. This home has been remodeled and features hardwood flooring, two tone paint throughout, newer bathroom with beautiful travertine like tiles, newer bathtub, vanity, light fixtures, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen. This charming home also features an inviting front porch and a large yard. No pets. Very good credit is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 W Palm Avenue have any available units?
133 W Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 W Palm Avenue have?
Some of 133 W Palm Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 W Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
133 W Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 W Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 133 W Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 133 W Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 W Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 133 W Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 133 W Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 W Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

