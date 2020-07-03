133 W Palm Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in great location! This historical duplex is located in the heart of the Old Town Orange just steps from Chapman University and Orange Circle's Shops and Restaurants. Left side unit (#133) is available. This home has been remodeled and features hardwood flooring, two tone paint throughout, newer bathroom with beautiful travertine like tiles, newer bathtub, vanity, light fixtures, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and beautiful tile flooring in the kitchen. This charming home also features an inviting front porch and a large yard. No pets. Very good credit is required.