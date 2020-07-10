73 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House)
3548 Rosa Way, Fallbrook, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House) Available 08/01/20 The Perfect Guest House Unit, Located on Stunning Property, Private Everything, minutes to Downtown Fallbrook!
1 Unit Available
218 Royal Glen Drive
218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1623 sqft
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/11/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything!
Contact for Availability
1098 Carryll Park Court
1098 Carryll Park Court, Fallbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1098 Carryll Park Court Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Two-story Home in Fallbrook, Peaceful Neighborhood, Great Location, and Private Backyard Space!
1 Unit Available
514 N Vine
514 N Vine St, Fallbrook, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Adorable and fresh two bedroom two bath apartment in attractive new complex very close to the village in Fallbrook. New construction completed in 2019 and ready to move in. Stackable washer dryer in closet and close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook
Contact for Availability
North Valley
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.
1 Unit Available
46755 Camaron Road
46755 Camaron Road, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2245 sqft
46755 Camaron Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Country Home and Property conveniently located between Fallbrook & Temecula!
1 Unit Available
4353 Estate Drive (Guest House)
4353 Estate Drive, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Brand New Construction Guest Home in Great Location between Fallbrook and Bonsall, Easy Fwy 76 Acess!
1 Unit Available
North Valley
1208 Players Dr
1208 Players Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
3203 sqft
Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
$
31 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
$
37 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
25 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
15 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
12 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
$
10 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
$
147 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
$
3 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
3 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45289 Escalon St
45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community!
1 Unit Available
North Valley
502 Calle Montecito
502 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
954 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Lake House - Fully renovated by the lake
