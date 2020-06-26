727 N Tremont St

Amenities

House for Rent

727 N. Tremont

Oceanside CA 92054



4 Bedrooms Plus Loft



3 Bathrooms



2 Car Garage



3000 sq. ft.



1000 sqft Roof Top Deck with Ocean View



Granite Counters Throughout Home



Upstairs Laundry Room



Pets On Approval



Downstairs Bedroom



Newer Construction



3 Stories



Very close to Camp Pendleton



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. The Master retreat is huge with a ocean view, cedar walk in closet, dual sided fireplace, and balcony. The Master Bath has a soak tub with fireplace, separate standing shower, dual sinks and another closet. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the granite counters. The kitchen also has a Bar Area/ Food Prep Area. The Loft upstairs is great for a game room or play room. The 1000 sqft roof top deck you can entertain, BBQ, suntan and enjoy sunsets on the ocean. 1 Bedroom is on the first floor with a bathroom. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer Hookups Upstairs (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, 2 Fireplaces, Bar Area, Loft, and Ceiling Fans. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer Upstairs (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..

For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Texting Available

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi