Oceanside, CA
727 N Tremont St
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:50 AM

727 N Tremont St

727 North Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 North Tremont Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House for Rent
727 N. Tremont
Oceanside CA 92054

4 Bedrooms Plus Loft

3 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

3000 sq. ft.

1000 sqft Roof Top Deck with Ocean View

Granite Counters Throughout Home

Upstairs Laundry Room

Pets On Approval

Downstairs Bedroom

Newer Construction

3 Stories

Very close to Camp Pendleton

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. The Master retreat is huge with a ocean view, cedar walk in closet, dual sided fireplace, and balcony. The Master Bath has a soak tub with fireplace, separate standing shower, dual sinks and another closet. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the granite counters. The kitchen also has a Bar Area/ Food Prep Area. The Loft upstairs is great for a game room or play room. The 1000 sqft roof top deck you can entertain, BBQ, suntan and enjoy sunsets on the ocean. 1 Bedroom is on the first floor with a bathroom. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer Hookups Upstairs (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, 2 Fireplaces, Bar Area, Loft, and Ceiling Fans. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer Upstairs (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..
For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Texting Available
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 N Tremont St have any available units?
727 N Tremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 N Tremont St have?
Some of 727 N Tremont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 N Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
727 N Tremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 N Tremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 N Tremont St is pet friendly.
Does 727 N Tremont St offer parking?
Yes, 727 N Tremont St offers parking.
Does 727 N Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 N Tremont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 N Tremont St have a pool?
No, 727 N Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 727 N Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 727 N Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 727 N Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 N Tremont St has units with dishwashers.
