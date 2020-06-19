All apartments in Oceanside
645 Sumner Way #1

645 Sumner Way · No Longer Available
Location

645 Sumner Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Bed/2Bath Condo off Douglas in Oceanside~ Sumner - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Oceanside off Douglas and North River Rd. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and appliances included. Balcony with sliding glass doors off of the dining area. Ceiling fans throughout home. Fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer in hall closet. one car attached garage and one reserved parking space. Easy access to El Camino and Hwy-76. Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE3761363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Sumner Way #1 have any available units?
645 Sumner Way #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Sumner Way #1 have?
Some of 645 Sumner Way #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Sumner Way #1 currently offering any rent specials?
645 Sumner Way #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Sumner Way #1 pet-friendly?
No, 645 Sumner Way #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 645 Sumner Way #1 offer parking?
Yes, 645 Sumner Way #1 does offer parking.
Does 645 Sumner Way #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Sumner Way #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Sumner Way #1 have a pool?
No, 645 Sumner Way #1 does not have a pool.
Does 645 Sumner Way #1 have accessible units?
No, 645 Sumner Way #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Sumner Way #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Sumner Way #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
