645 Sumner Way #1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2Bed/2Bath Condo off Douglas in Oceanside~ Sumner - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Oceanside off Douglas and North River Rd. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and appliances included. Balcony with sliding glass doors off of the dining area. Ceiling fans throughout home. Fireplace in the living room. Washer and dryer in hall closet. one car attached garage and one reserved parking space. Easy access to El Camino and Hwy-76. Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE3761363)