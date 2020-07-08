All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5065 Waterview Way Unit 202
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

5065 Waterview Way Unit 202

5065 Waterview Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5065 Waterview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside Available Now! - This beautiful condo is located just outside the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Resort style living in gated community w/BBQ's, sparkling pool & spa. Kitchen boasts large center island w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, balcony & open floor plan. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/quartz countertops, dual sinks, shower in tub. 1st floor entry w/ bedroom, mirrored closet, ceiling fan & full bathroom. Oversized attached garage.

$2,100/month and $2,400 security deposit.

Move in ready by 11/19 and utilities are to be paid by tenant.

Please call/text our office at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE5334616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have any available units?
5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have?
Some of 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Waterview Way Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego