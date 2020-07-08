5065 Waterview Way Unit 202

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside Available Now! - This beautiful condo is located just outside the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Resort style living in gated community w/BBQ's, sparkling pool & spa. Kitchen boasts large center island w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, balcony & open floor plan. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Master bath w/quartz countertops, dual sinks, shower in tub. 1st floor entry w/ bedroom, mirrored closet, ceiling fan & full bathroom. Oversized attached garage.



$2,100/month and $2,400 security deposit.



Move in ready by 11/19 and utilities are to be paid by tenant.



Please call/text our office at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.



DRE 01940903



(RLNE5334616)