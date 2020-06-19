4745 LAGUNITA WAY

Amenities

Lovely home in Rancho Del Oro, complete with Front Patio and private rear yard! Home features beautiful laminate flooring on the first story, and tons of natural light throughout. This home is close to shopping, easy freeway access, and has an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Schools nearby with Nichols Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle School, and El Camino High. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. You will fall in love with this home and the neighborhood! Available Now. Call to schedule your showing today!