Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4745 LAGUNITA WAY
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

4745 LAGUNITA WAY

4745 Lagunita Way · No Longer Available
Location

4745 Lagunita Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely home in Rancho Del Oro, complete with Front Patio and private rear yard! Home features beautiful laminate flooring on the first story, and tons of natural light throughout. This home is close to shopping, easy freeway access, and has an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Schools nearby with Nichols Elementary, Martin Luther King Middle School, and El Camino High. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. You will fall in love with this home and the neighborhood! Available Now. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have any available units?
4745 LAGUNITA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 4745 LAGUNITA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4745 LAGUNITA WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 LAGUNITA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY offer parking?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have a pool?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have accessible units?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4745 LAGUNITA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4745 LAGUNITA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
