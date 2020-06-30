All apartments in Oceanside
4238 Arcata Bay Way

Location

4238 Arcata Bay Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Three bedroom, two bath upper unit condo - all on one floor. Detached 1-car garage below, plus 1-assigned spot. Located in the Whelan Ranch community, this 1193 sf condo features granite counter tops, laminate wood and carpet flooring. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Community pool/spa. Nice view over-looking the park. Sorry, no pets. Owner is managing this home.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays water, trash, landscaper and HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help! Give us a call; 760-755-1700, Ext. 1

Amenities: Assigned Parking, Association Pool, Balcony, 1 Car Garage, Central Heat, Community Park, Conference Room Available, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Views, Washer/Dryer Available, Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

