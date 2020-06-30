4238 Arcata Bay Way

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath upper unit condo - all on one floor. Detached 1-car garage below, plus 1-assigned spot. Located in the Whelan Ranch community, this 1193 sf condo features granite counter tops, laminate wood and carpet flooring. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Community pool/spa. Nice view over-looking the park. Sorry, no pets. Owner is managing this home.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays water, trash, landscaper and HOA.



