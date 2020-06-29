All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4111 Palomar Way

4111 Palomar Way · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Palomar Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Brand New Home in the Mission Beazer Community. - Beautiful home 6 miles from beach and harbor - with all new amenities. A relaxing, casual living space for a couple or small family. Step outside onto the playground and spacious park. Take a stroll around the grounds of the San Luis Rey Mission next door. Biking and hiking trail to beach nearby. Equestrian Ranch across street. Stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops throughout. Recessed lighting, tankless water/heater, instant hot water when needed. Brand new washer and dryer included in this end unit. Enjoy the community pool/spa/bbq area. Oceanside beach/Pier, local restaurants, and shops within 10 mins!

(RLNE5459647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Palomar Way have any available units?
4111 Palomar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Palomar Way have?
Some of 4111 Palomar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Palomar Way currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Palomar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Palomar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4111 Palomar Way is pet friendly.
Does 4111 Palomar Way offer parking?
No, 4111 Palomar Way does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Palomar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Palomar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Palomar Way have a pool?
Yes, 4111 Palomar Way has a pool.
Does 4111 Palomar Way have accessible units?
No, 4111 Palomar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Palomar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Palomar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
