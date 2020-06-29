4111 Palomar Way

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New Home in the Mission Beazer Community. - Beautiful home 6 miles from beach and harbor - with all new amenities. A relaxing, casual living space for a couple or small family. Step outside onto the playground and spacious park. Take a stroll around the grounds of the San Luis Rey Mission next door. Biking and hiking trail to beach nearby. Equestrian Ranch across street. Stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops throughout. Recessed lighting, tankless water/heater, instant hot water when needed. Brand new washer and dryer included in this end unit. Enjoy the community pool/spa/bbq area. Oceanside beach/Pier, local restaurants, and shops within 10 mins!



