3681 Water Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3681 Water Way

3681 Water Way · (760) 472-3182
Location

3681 Water Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3681 Water Way · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Close to All, Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa Access, Tot-Lot - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit
1-year lease preferred

3681 Water Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

This home is available for immediate move in.

Features Include:
- 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths
- 2 Stories
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- Pool/Spa Access
- 1 Car Garage + reserved space
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this property.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management

Location:
- Close to Tri-City, Mira Costa and DMV
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Easy access to Hwy 78 and I-5
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- COnfirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Send above information or any questions for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 Water Way have any available units?
3681 Water Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3681 Water Way have?
Some of 3681 Water Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3681 Water Way currently offering any rent specials?
3681 Water Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 Water Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3681 Water Way is pet friendly.
Does 3681 Water Way offer parking?
Yes, 3681 Water Way does offer parking.
Does 3681 Water Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3681 Water Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 Water Way have a pool?
Yes, 3681 Water Way has a pool.
Does 3681 Water Way have accessible units?
No, 3681 Water Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 Water Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3681 Water Way does not have units with dishwashers.
