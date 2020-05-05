Amenities
Close to All, Garage, Private Patio, Pool/Spa Access, Tot-Lot - $2,095 a month, $2,095 deposit
1-year lease preferred
3681 Water Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
This home is available for immediate move in.
Features Include:
- 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths
- 2 Stories
- All Rooms Cable/Internet Ready
- Pool/Spa Access
- 1 Car Garage + reserved space
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this property.
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Location:
- Close to Tri-City, Mira Costa and DMV
- 5 Minute drive to the beach
- Easy access to Hwy 78 and I-5
- Close to shopping centers and restaurants
- Easy access to Camp Pendleton. Military welcome
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many occupants would you like to have move in?
- COnfirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Send above information or any questions for more information.
