All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 113 Francesca Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
113 Francesca Dr.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

113 Francesca Dr.

113 Francesca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 Francesca Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Story Home - This single story home offers approximately 860 sqft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, new paint throughout, brand new tile flooring throughout, galley kitchen with new stove, all new cabinets, counters, fridge and washer/dryer provided, patio and yard space with low maintenance landscaping. 2 sheds for storage in the back yard. Home has new automatic garage door, new windows, blinds and sliding door, new exterior paint. Close to 76 freeway access and dining, shopping.

1 small dog only considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renter's liability insurance required throughout tenancy. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Fridge is provided not not maintained by the Owner. Dryer is provided, washer is not. Dryer can be removed if tenants have their own set. Landscaping not provided, tenant to maintain periodic weed removal. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4136123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Francesca Dr. have any available units?
113 Francesca Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Francesca Dr. have?
Some of 113 Francesca Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Francesca Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
113 Francesca Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Francesca Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Francesca Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 113 Francesca Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 113 Francesca Dr. offers parking.
Does 113 Francesca Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Francesca Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Francesca Dr. have a pool?
No, 113 Francesca Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 113 Francesca Dr. have accessible units?
No, 113 Francesca Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Francesca Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Francesca Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego