113 Francesca Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Story Home - This single story home offers approximately 860 sqft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, new paint throughout, brand new tile flooring throughout, galley kitchen with new stove, all new cabinets, counters, fridge and washer/dryer provided, patio and yard space with low maintenance landscaping. 2 sheds for storage in the back yard. Home has new automatic garage door, new windows, blinds and sliding door, new exterior paint. Close to 76 freeway access and dining, shopping.



1 small dog only considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the deposit. Renter's liability insurance required throughout tenancy. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Fridge is provided not not maintained by the Owner. Dryer is provided, washer is not. Dryer can be removed if tenants have their own set. Landscaping not provided, tenant to maintain periodic weed removal. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4136123)