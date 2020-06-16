All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 867 Wood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
867 Wood Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

867 Wood Street

867 Wood Street · (415) 326-4409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Prescott
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

867 Wood Street, Oakland, CA 94607
Prescott

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available June 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq. are a short bike ride away, and every highway is easily accessible. This mother-in-law suite comes with a private bathroom and kitchen, brand new hardwood floors refinished bathroom, and laundry. Everything you might need to make yourself at home.

We are a small family ( 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 cats) looking to share our home with an awesome, respectful tenant. We’ve been in Oakland for about six years now and love The New Parkway Theater, Shan Dong noodles, and California nights around the fire.

We are hoping to find a great, long-term tenant that feels they can make themselves at home in our humble abode.

RENTAL FEATURES
Sq Footage: 435 personal sq. ft.
Bedrooms: Studio (Hardwood floors not pictured)
Bathrooms: 1 with shower (Recently renovated)
Kitchen: Yes - Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Sink
Parking: Street, non zoned
Shared Backyard with available hammock, picnic table, firepit, and grill
Separate Entry Way
Laundry: Shared - In Garage with brand new washer and dryer
Limited Garage Usage (Bike storage and some shelving)
Heat: Baseboard heating
Cooling: Ceiling fan
French doors to backyard
Utilities Included - Water, Electric, Gas, Trash, Internet (no cable or dish television)
Bi-Weekly Cleaning Service
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,850
Pets Policy: Cats or smaller negotiable (We have two cats already).

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
$35.00 application fee for credit check
650+ credit score
Proof of Employment
Positive Landlord references preferred.
Non-smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Wood Street have any available units?
867 Wood Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 867 Wood Street have?
Some of 867 Wood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
867 Wood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Wood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 867 Wood Street is pet friendly.
Does 867 Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 867 Wood Street does offer parking.
Does 867 Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 867 Wood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Wood Street have a pool?
No, 867 Wood Street does not have a pool.
Does 867 Wood Street have accessible units?
No, 867 Wood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Wood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Wood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Wood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 867 Wood Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue
Oakland, CA 94621
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
640 Brooklyn Avenue
640 Brooklyn Avenue
Oakland, CA 94606
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street
Oakland, CA 94610
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St
Oakland, CA 94606
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St
Oakland, CA 94612

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity