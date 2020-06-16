867 Wood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room

Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available June 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq. are a short bike ride away, and every highway is easily accessible. This mother-in-law suite comes with a private bathroom and kitchen, brand new hardwood floors refinished bathroom, and laundry. Everything you might need to make yourself at home.



We are a small family ( 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 cats) looking to share our home with an awesome, respectful tenant. We’ve been in Oakland for about six years now and love The New Parkway Theater, Shan Dong noodles, and California nights around the fire.



We are hoping to find a great, long-term tenant that feels they can make themselves at home in our humble abode.



RENTAL FEATURES

Sq Footage: 435 personal sq. ft.

Bedrooms: Studio (Hardwood floors not pictured)

Bathrooms: 1 with shower (Recently renovated)

Kitchen: Yes - Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Sink

Parking: Street, non zoned

Shared Backyard with available hammock, picnic table, firepit, and grill

Separate Entry Way

Laundry: Shared - In Garage with brand new washer and dryer

Limited Garage Usage (Bike storage and some shelving)

Heat: Baseboard heating

Cooling: Ceiling fan

French doors to backyard

Utilities Included - Water, Electric, Gas, Trash, Internet (no cable or dish television)

Bi-Weekly Cleaning Service

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,850

Pets Policy: Cats or smaller negotiable (We have two cats already).



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

$35.00 application fee for credit check

650+ credit score

Proof of Employment

Positive Landlord references preferred.

Non-smokers.