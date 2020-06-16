867 Wood Street

Amenities
Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available June 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq. are a short bike ride away, and every highway is easily accessible. This mother-in-law suite comes with a private bathroom and kitchen, brand new hardwood floors refinished bathroom, and laundry. Everything you might need to make yourself at home.
We are a small family ( 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 cats) looking to share our home with an awesome, respectful tenant. We’ve been in Oakland for about six years now and love The New Parkway Theater, Shan Dong noodles, and California nights around the fire.
We are hoping to find a great, long-term tenant that feels they can make themselves at home in our humble abode.
RENTAL FEATURES
Sq Footage: 435 personal sq. ft.
Bedrooms: Studio (Hardwood floors not pictured)
Bathrooms: 1 with shower (Recently renovated)
Kitchen: Yes - Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Sink
Parking: Street, non zoned
Shared Backyard with available hammock, picnic table, firepit, and grill
Separate Entry Way
Laundry: Shared - In Garage with brand new washer and dryer
Limited Garage Usage (Bike storage and some shelving)
Heat: Baseboard heating
Cooling: Ceiling fan
French doors to backyard
Utilities Included - Water, Electric, Gas, Trash, Internet (no cable or dish television)
Bi-Weekly Cleaning Service
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,850
Pets Policy: Cats or smaller negotiable (We have two cats already).
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
$35.00 application fee for credit check
650+ credit score
Proof of Employment
Positive Landlord references preferred.
Non-smokers.