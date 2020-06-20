All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 833 54th Street Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
833 54th Street Apt A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

833 54th Street Apt A

833 54th Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

833 54th Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Santa Fe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this captivating apartment home property rental yours today!

Experience living in a peaceful Santa Fe Oakland neighborhood in Oakland of this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom unit!

Located in a very walkable area and it’s a biker’s paradise making daily errands easy on a bicycle or on foot.

The comfy interior features polished hardwood and tile floors; brick wall; windows with blinds; and French windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; and stainless steel appliances: oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo in its neat bathroom. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available.
Double pane/storm windows and gas heating, for climate control.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small dogs under 30 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in and around the property.

The exterior has an owner-maintained, fenced yard and a patio. It comes with 1 spot off-street parking.

The tenant will be responsible for gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), Water (East Bay Municipal Utility District), and Sewage (East Bay Municipal Utility District). Trash, landscaping, and water for the laundry room will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 99

Nearby parks: Dover Street Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Bushred Park.

Bus lines:
18 Solano - Shattuck - MLK Jr. - 0.1 mile
12 MLK Jr. - Temescal – Grand - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5789254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 54th Street Apt A have any available units?
833 54th Street Apt A has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 833 54th Street Apt A have?
Some of 833 54th Street Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 54th Street Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
833 54th Street Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 54th Street Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 54th Street Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 833 54th Street Apt A does offer parking.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 54th Street Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A have a pool?
No, 833 54th Street Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A have accessible units?
No, 833 54th Street Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 54th Street Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 54th Street Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 833 54th Street Apt A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 833 54th Street Apt A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St
Oakland, CA 94607
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
17th & Broadway
447 17th St
Oakland, CA 94612
Amelia
411 29th Street
Oakland, CA 94609
The Broadway
3093 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94611
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street
Oakland, CA 94608

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity