833 54th Street Apt A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Experience living in a peaceful Santa Fe Oakland neighborhood in Oakland of this unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom unit!



Located in a very walkable area and it’s a biker’s paradise making daily errands easy on a bicycle or on foot.



The comfy interior features polished hardwood and tile floors; brick wall; windows with blinds; and French windows. Its nice kitchen is equipped with smooth quartz countertops; fine cabinets with plenty of storage space; and stainless steel appliances: oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Built-in closets in the comfy bedrooms. Vanity sink cabinet and shower/tub combo in its neat bathroom. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available.

Double pane/storm windows and gas heating, for climate control.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small dogs under 30 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in and around the property.



The exterior has an owner-maintained, fenced yard and a patio. It comes with 1 spot off-street parking.



The tenant will be responsible for gas (PG&E), electricity (PG&E), Water (East Bay Municipal Utility District), and Sewage (East Bay Municipal Utility District). Trash, landscaping, and water for the laundry room will be covered by the landlord.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 88

Bike Score: 99



Nearby parks: Dover Street Park, Temescal Creek Park, and Bushred Park.



Bus lines:

18 Solano - Shattuck - MLK Jr. - 0.1 mile

12 MLK Jr. - Temescal – Grand - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 0.7 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.7 mile



