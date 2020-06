Amenities

Bright and spacious town-house style 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom located near Shattuck Ave in the lovely NOBE District. This bright unit is perfect for singles, a small family, roomies and commuters.

Unit is freshly painted with refinished hardwood floors in the living room and vinyl flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms. Must see to appreciate. (updated pictures coming soon)

Approximately 10 minutes away from UC Berkeley and Downtown Oakland. Close to Rock-ridge Bart and Downtown Berkeley/Shattuck Bart. One parking spot is assigned to this unit($100.00 per month). Washer and dryer hook-up.

Available: 6/15/20 Deposit: $2750. One Year Lease.



Wall to wall heating.

Town house style.

Safe and quiet neighborhood.

Pets are allowed.

Washer/dryer hook-up

Off-street parking.

Managed by Watermark Properties



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/629-58th-st-oakland-ca-94609-usa-unit-c/85fc7112-5f3d-4231-8405-6c8791a88c0f



