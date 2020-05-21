All apartments in Oakland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

623 57th Street

623 57th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

623 57th Street, Oakland, CA 94609
Bushrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
playground
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.

Inside the cozy and well-maintained unit (which is located in the bottom of two unit house) features laminated flooring, ceiling fans, tiled kitchen and bath, and a cute fireplace in the living room. While the kitchen has big countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and is equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and gas stove. The bedroom is comfy and well-lit with a ceiling fan. For climate control, it has ceiling fans and (green, healthy) ceiling insulation. An in-unit washer and dryer dedicated for tenants use are readily available for laundry needs. There is also an extra room for storage or office space. Storage options can also be found under the stairs deck and in the shed. Exterior features include a pretty garden. It is also near the shared organic community garden down the street, and community playground.

Pets are allowed in the property with $500 deposit per pet. However, dogs are not allowed to poop in the yard. Strictly no smoking in the property.

623 57th Street is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. The location is also near all East Bay freeways and several BART stations. Nearby Bart stops are Rockridge and MacArthur which are each relatively close, about .8 miles and Ashby about 1.2 miles, respectively.

Nearby parks: Dover Street Park, Bushrod Park, and Frog Park.

Walk Score: 88
Bike Score: 85

Nearby Schools:
Oakland Technical High School - 0.97 miles, 8/10
Peralta Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 8/10
Malcolm X Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10
Claremont Middle School - 0.79 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
18 San Pablo & Monroe/Berkeley/Merritt BART - 0.1 miles
12 Dtn. Oakland /Dtn. Berkeley/4th St. Harrison - 0.1 miles
800 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/RICHMOND - 0.2 miles
6 Dow

(RLNE5814812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 57th Street have any available units?
623 57th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 623 57th Street have?
Some of 623 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
623 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 623 57th Street offer parking?
No, 623 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 623 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 57th Street have a pool?
No, 623 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 623 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 623 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 623 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 57th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 57th Street has units with air conditioning.
