Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.



Inside the cozy and well-maintained unit (which is located in the bottom of two unit house) features laminated flooring, ceiling fans, tiled kitchen and bath, and a cute fireplace in the living room. While the kitchen has big countertops, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and is equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and gas stove. The bedroom is comfy and well-lit with a ceiling fan. For climate control, it has ceiling fans and (green, healthy) ceiling insulation. An in-unit washer and dryer dedicated for tenants use are readily available for laundry needs. There is also an extra room for storage or office space. Storage options can also be found under the stairs deck and in the shed. Exterior features include a pretty garden. It is also near the shared organic community garden down the street, and community playground.



Pets are allowed in the property with $500 deposit per pet. However, dogs are not allowed to poop in the yard. Strictly no smoking in the property.



623 57th Street is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle. The location is also near all East Bay freeways and several BART stations. Nearby Bart stops are Rockridge and MacArthur which are each relatively close, about .8 miles and Ashby about 1.2 miles, respectively.



Nearby parks: Dover Street Park, Bushrod Park, and Frog Park.



Walk Score: 88

Bike Score: 85



Nearby Schools:

Oakland Technical High School - 0.97 miles, 8/10

Peralta Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 8/10

Malcolm X Elementary School - 0.81 miles, 6/10

Claremont Middle School - 0.79 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

18 San Pablo & Monroe/Berkeley/Merritt BART - 0.1 miles

12 Dtn. Oakland /Dtn. Berkeley/4th St. Harrison - 0.1 miles

800 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/RICHMOND - 0.2 miles

