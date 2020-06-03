All apartments in Oakland
61 hamilton place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

61 hamilton place

61 Hamilton Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA 94611
Harrison St-Oakland Ave

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.

Hardwood and tile flooring feature the comfortable interior. Meanwhile, it lovely kitchen is already equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. It has installed electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property though. It has a yard regularly maintained by the owner. It comes with adequate parking spots on-street parking. Close to and from Downtown Oakland, and very bikeable with excellent bike lanes.

Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89
Bike Score: 87

Nearby parks: Oak Park, Oak Glen Park, and Franklin Square.

Bus lines:
11 Piedmont - Fruitvale Ave. - 0.0 mile
BSN BROADWAY SHUTTLE NIGHT - 0.2 mile
851 OWL - ALAMEDA/DNT BERK - 0.2 mile
51A RockRidge to FBBA - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco Int'l Airport - 0.7 mile
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.7 mile
Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.7 mile
Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5786179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 hamilton place have any available units?
61 hamilton place has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 hamilton place have?
Some of 61 hamilton place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 hamilton place currently offering any rent specials?
61 hamilton place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 hamilton place pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 hamilton place is pet friendly.
Does 61 hamilton place offer parking?
Yes, 61 hamilton place does offer parking.
Does 61 hamilton place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 hamilton place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 hamilton place have a pool?
No, 61 hamilton place does not have a pool.
Does 61 hamilton place have accessible units?
No, 61 hamilton place does not have accessible units.
Does 61 hamilton place have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 hamilton place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 hamilton place have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 hamilton place does not have units with air conditioning.
