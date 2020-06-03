61 hamilton place

Amenities

Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.



Hardwood and tile flooring feature the comfortable interior. Meanwhile, it lovely kitchen is already equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. It has installed electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property though. It has a yard regularly maintained by the owner. It comes with adequate parking spots on-street parking. Close to and from Downtown Oakland, and very bikeable with excellent bike lanes.



Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Walk Score: 89

Bike Score: 87



Nearby parks: Oak Park, Oak Glen Park, and Franklin Square.



