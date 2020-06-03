61 hamilton place

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Cozy, classic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, duplex/triplex home property rental on a very walkable Harrison St-Oakland Ave neighborhood in Oakland.
Hardwood and tile flooring feature the comfortable interior. Meanwhile, it lovely kitchen is already equipped with refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. It has installed electric heating. This is a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property though. It has a yard regularly maintained by the owner. It comes with adequate parking spots on-street parking. Close to and from Downtown Oakland, and very bikeable with excellent bike lanes.
Tenant pays water, electricity, cable, and internet. Trash, landscaping, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 89
Bike Score: 87
Nearby parks: Oak Park, Oak Glen Park, and Franklin Square.
Bus lines:
11 Piedmont - Fruitvale Ave. - 0.0 mile
BSN BROADWAY SHUTTLE NIGHT - 0.2 mile
851 OWL - ALAMEDA/DNT BERK - 0.2 mile
51A RockRidge to FBBA - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco Int'l Airport - 0.7 mile
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.7 mile
Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.7 mile
Fremont - Daly City Daly City - 1.3 miles
