Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
5015 Melrose Ave Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5015 Melrose Ave Unit B

5015 Melrose Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Melrose Ave, Oakland, CA 94601
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!

This unfurnished, one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex/triplex is located in the friendly Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.

The property is a mere thirteen-minute drive to and from downtown Oakland and with a pretty decent walk score of 85, the location is rated as very walkable and most daily errands can be accomplished on foot.

Inside, it features hardwood/tile flooring, recessed lighting, and big double pane/storm windows with blinds. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen equipped with stylish drawers, smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. A vanity sink cabinet, medicine cabinet, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in framed sliding glass panel furnished its elegant bathroom.

The exterior has a fenced yard, lawn, and patio. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. It comes with on-street parking.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Maxwell Park.

Bus lines:
47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.0 mile
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.1 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.1 mile
648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5771590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have any available units?
5015 Melrose Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
What amenities does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have?
Some of 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Melrose Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B offer parking?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B has a pool.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Melrose Ave Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
