5015 Melrose Ave Unit B

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!



This unfurnished, one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex/triplex is located in the friendly Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.



The property is a mere thirteen-minute drive to and from downtown Oakland and with a pretty decent walk score of 85, the location is rated as very walkable and most daily errands can be accomplished on foot.



Inside, it features hardwood/tile flooring, recessed lighting, and big double pane/storm windows with blinds. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen equipped with stylish drawers, smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. A vanity sink cabinet, medicine cabinet, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in framed sliding glass panel furnished its elegant bathroom.



The exterior has a fenced yard, lawn, and patio. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. It comes with on-street parking.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Maxwell Park.



Bus lines:

47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.0 mile

40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.1 mile

840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.1 mile

648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles

BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles

BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles

OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles



