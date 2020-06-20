5015 Melrose Ave Unit B

Amenities
This unfurnished, one-bedroom, one-bathroom duplex/triplex is located in the friendly Fremont neighborhood in Oakland.
The property is a mere thirteen-minute drive to and from downtown Oakland and with a pretty decent walk score of 85, the location is rated as very walkable and most daily errands can be accomplished on foot.
Inside, it features hardwood/tile flooring, recessed lighting, and big double pane/storm windows with blinds. Unleash your inner master chef in this beautiful kitchen equipped with stylish drawers, smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. A vanity sink cabinet, medicine cabinet, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in framed sliding glass panel furnished its elegant bathroom.
The exterior has a fenced yard, lawn, and patio. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed though. It comes with on-street parking.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Fremont Municipal Pool, Fruitvale Plaza, and Maxwell Park.
Bus lines:
47 Fruitvale - Maxwell Park - 0.0 mile
40 Foothill - Bancroft - Bay Fair - 0.1 mile
840 Foothill - Eastmont All Nighter - 0.1 mile
648 Skyline - Comm. Day - High St. - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
GN-N Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.1 miles
BL-N Dublin/Pleasanton - 1.1 miles
BL-S Daly City - 1.1 miles
OR-N Richmond - 1.1 miles
