in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment Unit 3 - Property Id: 295838



Beautiful recently remodeled floor apartment in the Glenwood neighborhood of Oakland.



Includes:



A bright and spacious living area

In-dining kitchen

Hardwood floors make for easy cleaning

Laundry facility is in the building.

One car port (detached)



Rent: $2,995

Deposit: $2,995



Walking Distance from Glenview, where you can find multiple shops and restaurants.

Glenview Elementary School is just a 10 minute walk.

Great location for commuters as there is easy access to Highway 580 and casual carpool to San Francisco is one block away.

AC Transit Bus stop is just a 10 minute walk (V Line to San Francisco to Transbay Terminal-25 minutes)

No Dogs Allowed



