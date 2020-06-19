351 Hanover Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

LargeUpdated 1-bedroom and 1 bathroom located only 5 minutes from Lake Merritt. 351 Hanover Unit #204 is bright and spacious, fully updated with laminate floors, open space for modern look. Unit houses new appliances and updated kitchen (with dishwasher) and bathroom for couples, singles commuters etc. Parking is available and there is a laundry-room in building.

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom - Freshly remodeled - Large living room with dedicated dining area - Semi-open kitchen with electric range - Updated bathroom - Wood laminate floors - Water and garbage included in rent - Pets considered on an individual basis with additional pet deposit Building Features: - Shared laundry facilities - Parking available for lease nearby - Shopping and dining district on East 18th Street less than a block away - Bus lines 14, 18, 26, 40, and 840 all within two blocks - Lake Merritt just two blocks away - Walk Score of 87, Transit Score of 70+



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/351-hanover-ave-oakland-ca-94606-usa-unit-204/35ae3d17-7180-46c1-a36b-ed7ee44a1937



