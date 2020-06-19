All apartments in Oakland
351 Hanover Avenue
351 Hanover Avenue

351 Hanover Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 Hanover Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Cleveland Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LargeUpdated 1-bedroom and 1 bathroom located only 5 minutes from Lake Merritt. 351 Hanover Unit #204 is bright and spacious, fully updated with laminate floors, open space for modern look. Unit houses new appliances and updated kitchen (with dishwasher) and bathroom for couples, singles commuters etc. Parking is available and there is a laundry-room in building.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom - Freshly remodeled - Large living room with dedicated dining area - Semi-open kitchen with electric range - Updated bathroom - Wood laminate floors - Water and garbage included in rent - Pets considered on an individual basis with additional pet deposit Building Features: - Shared laundry facilities - Parking available for lease nearby - Shopping and dining district on East 18th Street less than a block away - Bus lines 14, 18, 26, 40, and 840 all within two blocks - Lake Merritt just two blocks away - Walk Score of 87, Transit Score of 70+

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/351-hanover-ave-oakland-ca-94606-usa-unit-204/35ae3d17-7180-46c1-a36b-ed7ee44a1937

(RLNE5844511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Hanover Avenue have any available units?
351 Hanover Avenue has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 351 Hanover Avenue have?
Some of 351 Hanover Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Hanover Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
351 Hanover Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Hanover Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Hanover Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 351 Hanover Avenue does offer parking.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Hanover Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue have a pool?
No, 351 Hanover Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue have accessible units?
No, 351 Hanover Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Hanover Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Hanover Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Hanover Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
