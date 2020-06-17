3240 Delaware Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing 4088095438!



Massive, unfurnished, 5 beds, 3-baths single-family home property rental in the neighborhood of Laurel in Oakland.



The classic interior features tile and laminate floors, and a decorative fireplace. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with smooth granite and quartz countertops, ample storage space in the fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Its U-shape stairs lead up to the second floor. The comfortable bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. An additional room can be converted into an extra bedroom. The bathrooms have shower stalls partitioned by shower curtains, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows for climate control.



The exterior features a balcony, a porch, and a yard - perfect for entertaining guests and fun outdoor activities. On-street parking is available. Sorry, no pets are permitted on the property (Negotiable). Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, garbage, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the landscaping. The account for the garbage cannot be transferred to the tenant so they will have to pay it to the owner.



The Walk Score is 85/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ow3mdGsFi7J



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and



No Pets Allowed



