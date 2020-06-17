All apartments in Oakland
3240 Delaware Street

3240 Delaware Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3240 Delaware Street, Oakland, CA 94602
Laurel

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,512

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing 4088095438!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Massive, unfurnished, 5 beds, 3-baths single-family home property rental in the neighborhood of Laurel in Oakland.

The classic interior features tile and laminate floors, and a decorative fireplace. The L-shape kitchen is equipped with smooth granite and quartz countertops, ample storage space in the fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Its U-shape stairs lead up to the second floor. The comfortable bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. An additional room can be converted into an extra bedroom. The bathrooms have shower stalls partitioned by shower curtains, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by large mirrors, and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating, ceiling fans, double pane/storm windows for climate control.

The exterior features a balcony, a porch, and a yard - perfect for entertaining guests and fun outdoor activities. On-street parking is available. Sorry, no pets are permitted on the property (Negotiable). Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, garbage, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the landscaping. The account for the garbage cannot be transferred to the tenant so they will have to pay it to the owner.

The Walk Score is 85/100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ow3mdGsFi7J

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Delaware Street have any available units?
3240 Delaware Street has a unit available for $4,512 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3240 Delaware Street have?
Some of 3240 Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Delaware Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 3240 Delaware Street offer parking?
No, 3240 Delaware Street does not offer parking.
Does 3240 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 3240 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 3240 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 Delaware Street has units with air conditioning.
