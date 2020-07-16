All apartments in Oakland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

3129 Market Street

3129 Market Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

3129 Market Street, Oakland, CA 94608
Hoover-Foster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364. This is fully available on July 31st, 2020.

Come and see for yourself this admirable 863-square-foot single-family home located in the Hoover-Foster neighborhood in Oakland, California.

This home has 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, and on-street parking. Included in the rent are T.V., refrigerator, oven/range, toaster, coffee maker, and microwave. The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and big windows. The nice kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops, and modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are bright and cozy, while its tidy bathroom has a nice curtain-partitioned shower/bathtub combo. There is central heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. The basement can be used as an extra storage area as well.

If tenants are interested in the furniture, they can keep it and it's included in the rent.

This is a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Exterior has a yard--- good place to hang out with family and friends during free time.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GUKqvuz74rU

Walk Score: 84
Bike Score: 92

3129 Market Street is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It’s a biker’s paradise, too, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

3129 Market Street is an approximately 19-minute walk from the Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco International Airport, the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the MacArthur stop.

Nearby parks: Durant Mini Park, McClymonds Mini-Park, and Poplar Playg

(RLNE5917991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Market Street have any available units?
3129 Market Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Market Street have?
Some of 3129 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Market Street offer parking?
No, 3129 Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Market Street have a pool?
No, 3129 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
