Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364. This is fully available on July 31st, 2020.



Come and see for yourself this admirable 863-square-foot single-family home located in the Hoover-Foster neighborhood in Oakland, California.



This home has 2 bedrooms,1 bathroom, and on-street parking. Included in the rent are T.V., refrigerator, oven/range, toaster, coffee maker, and microwave. The well-lit and well-ventilated interior features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and big windows. The nice kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops, and modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are bright and cozy, while its tidy bathroom has a nice curtain-partitioned shower/bathtub combo. There is central heating for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available. The basement can be used as an extra storage area as well.



If tenants are interested in the furniture, they can keep it and it's included in the rent.



This is a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Exterior has a yard--- good place to hang out with family and friends during free time.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GUKqvuz74rU



Walk Score: 84

Bike Score: 92



3129 Market Street is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. It’s a biker’s paradise, too, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



3129 Market Street is an approximately 19-minute walk from the Pittsburg/Bay Point - SFIA/Millbrae San Francisco International Airport, the Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae and the Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond at the MacArthur stop.



Nearby parks: Durant Mini Park, McClymonds Mini-Park, and Poplar Playg



(RLNE5917991)