Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Magnificent Montclair Home - Stunning Mid Century Modern home that has been completely remodeled nestled among trees with a large beautifully landscaped flat backyard! Extended driveway leads to the property providing peace and complete privacy. 3 plus bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large living room with built -ins that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. Sunroom right off of the grand bedroom and living is a perfect place to enjoy the Bay Views and watch the sunset. Stackable w/d. Plenty of closet space and storage. 2 car garage. You've been waiting for this one!



(RLNE5902812)