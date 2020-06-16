All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 185 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
185 15th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

185 15th Street

185 15th Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
Downtown Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

185 15th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Downtown Oakland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Move-in bonus: 1/2 off first month rent!
Remodeled Apartment Near Lake Merritt: Move-In Bonus-This great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment gets great natural light and is centrally located in Lakeside, near Lake Merritt. This home has been extensively remodeled with engineered wood flooring; a newly updated kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances including a gas oven/range; and a newly updated bathroom with a shower over a tub and modern fixtures. The unit is complete with a washer and dryer. Street parking is available. 185 15th Street offers a shared laundry room and is located in the historic Lakeside neighborhood nestled between Lake Merritt and Downtown Oakland. This central location is close to public transportation, shopping, and eateries. amp;cent; 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom amp;cent; Freshly remodeled amp;cent; Kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances including gas oven/range amp;cent; Bathroom with modern fixtures, shower over tub amp;cent; Double-pane windows amp;cent; Engineered wood floors amp;cent; Combination washer/dryer in unit plus shared laundry in building amp;cent; Street parking amp;cent; Sorry, no pets amp;cent;

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/185-15th-st-oakland-ca-94612-usa-unit-unit-9/70ba75bf-c4ad-4b17-8795-5be518e3de1b

(RLNE5691864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 15th Street have any available units?
185 15th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 15th Street have?
Some of 185 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
185 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 185 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 185 15th Street offer parking?
No, 185 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 185 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 15th Street have a pool?
No, 185 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 185 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 185 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 185 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 185 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94612
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
Fourth Street East
180 Third St
Oakland, CA 94607
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity