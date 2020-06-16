Amenities
Move-in bonus: 1/2 off first month rent!
Remodeled Apartment Near Lake Merritt: Move-In Bonus-This great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment gets great natural light and is centrally located in Lakeside, near Lake Merritt. This home has been extensively remodeled with engineered wood flooring; a newly updated kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances including a gas oven/range; and a newly updated bathroom with a shower over a tub and modern fixtures. The unit is complete with a washer and dryer. Street parking is available. 185 15th Street offers a shared laundry room and is located in the historic Lakeside neighborhood nestled between Lake Merritt and Downtown Oakland. This central location is close to public transportation, shopping, and eateries. amp;cent; 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom amp;cent; Freshly remodeled amp;cent; Kitchen with brand-new stainless steel appliances including gas oven/range amp;cent; Bathroom with modern fixtures, shower over tub amp;cent; Double-pane windows amp;cent; Engineered wood floors amp;cent; Combination washer/dryer in unit plus shared laundry in building amp;cent; Street parking amp;cent; Sorry, no pets amp;cent;
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/185-15th-st-oakland-ca-94612-usa-unit-unit-9/70ba75bf-c4ad-4b17-8795-5be518e3de1b
