Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
1765 Sausal St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1765 Sausal St

1765 Sausal Street · (510) 860-2990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1765 Sausal Street, Oakland, CA 94602
Reservoir Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Extremely Affordable spacious 2bed1Bath Apartment. - Property Id: 211254

Owner pays: Water and Garbage
Tenant pays: PG&E, Cable, Internet

- Dimond District Oakland

- Small 4 Unit Property

- Gated

- Plentiful Street Parking

- Coin Laundry Available On- Property

- Shops (Safeway, Farmer Joe's, CVS etc), Banks (BOA, Chase, Wells Fargo, etc.), Restaurants, Barbershops, Library, Parks & Swimming Pool all within reasonable walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211254
Property Id 211254

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 Sausal St have any available units?
1765 Sausal St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1765 Sausal St have?
Some of 1765 Sausal St's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 Sausal St currently offering any rent specials?
1765 Sausal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 Sausal St pet-friendly?
No, 1765 Sausal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1765 Sausal St offer parking?
No, 1765 Sausal St does not offer parking.
Does 1765 Sausal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1765 Sausal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 Sausal St have a pool?
Yes, 1765 Sausal St has a pool.
Does 1765 Sausal St have accessible units?
No, 1765 Sausal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 Sausal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 Sausal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1765 Sausal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1765 Sausal St does not have units with air conditioning.
