1440 Chestnut Street Unit D

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Recently updated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian-style multi-family home property rental in the Oak Center neighborhood. On-street parking spots are available for the unit.
The airy and unfurnished interior has hardwood floors throughout the unit, spotless white walls, large windows with blinds for privacy, a dresser, and a ceiling fan. A kitchen fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances. A coin-operated or electronic payment washer and dryer are provided. For climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The unit also has an upper floor patio overlooking the backyard and can be accessed by both the front door and a sliding side door.
Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and yard maintenance.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M2jvaUB2VNp
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
Pets are not permitted in the unit. This is non-negotiable.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Lowell Park, De Fremery Park, Marston Campbell Park, and Wade Johnson Park.
The property’s Walkscore is 79/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker’s Paradise and a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished by or on foot.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598204)