Oakland, CA
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D

1440 Chestnut St · (408) 917-0430
Location

1440 Chestnut St, Oakland, CA 94607
Oak Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Recently updated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian-style multi-family home property rental in the Oak Center neighborhood. On-street parking spots are available for the unit.

The airy and unfurnished interior has hardwood floors throughout the unit, spotless white walls, large windows with blinds for privacy, a dresser, and a ceiling fan. A kitchen fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances. A coin-operated or electronic payment washer and dryer are provided. For climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The unit also has an upper floor patio overlooking the backyard and can be accessed by both the front door and a sliding side door.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and yard maintenance.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M2jvaUB2VNp

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are not permitted in the unit. This is non-negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Lowell Park, De Fremery Park, Marston Campbell Park, and Wade Johnson Park.

The property’s Walkscore is 79/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker’s Paradise and a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished by or on foot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have any available units?
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have?
Some of 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D offer parking?
No, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have a pool?
No, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Chestnut Street Unit D has units with dishwashers.
