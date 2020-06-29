1440 Chestnut Street Unit D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Recently updated, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Victorian-style multi-family home property rental in the Oak Center neighborhood. On-street parking spots are available for the unit.



The airy and unfurnished interior has hardwood floors throughout the unit, spotless white walls, large windows with blinds for privacy, a dresser, and a ceiling fan. A kitchen fully equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets with ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances. A coin-operated or electronic payment washer and dryer are provided. For climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The unit also has an upper floor patio overlooking the backyard and can be accessed by both the front door and a sliding side door.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and yard maintenance.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M2jvaUB2VNp



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are not permitted in the unit. This is non-negotiable.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Lowell Park, De Fremery Park, Marston Campbell Park, and Wade Johnson Park.



The property’s Walkscore is 79/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker’s Paradise and a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished by or on foot.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5598204)