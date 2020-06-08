All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
99 Old Course Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

99 Old Course Drive

99 Old Course Dr · No Longer Available
Location

99 Old Course Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Situated at the sought-after gated community of One Ford Road, builder’s former model home of the stunning Balboa Plan 3 features 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Cheerful formal entry with curved staircase welcomes you to a light-filled interior. Connected to the hallway is the airy living space. A tranquil side patio is gracefully accessible through French doors. Dining room is organically placed between living room and kitchen. Remodeled kitchen is well-appointed with handcrafted cabinetry, stylish built-ins, premium stainless-steel appliances, and a granite counter top covered center island. Adjoining kitchen, family room offers a great place for relaxing and entertainment.
Second floor boasts a versatile home office/den with built-in bookcases, 2 bedrooms with individual restrooms, and a generous master suite. Master bathroom is equipped with dual vanities, freestanding tub, glass-enclosed shower, and ample storage from organizer. Home is tastefully decorated with plantation shutters, hardwood floors, crown moldings, and artistic paintings throughout. Front patio harbors an outdoor conversation set. Attached garage can accommodate up to 3 vehicles.
Residents enjoy resort-like amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, putting green, swimming pools, a clubhouse, rose gardens, sports courts, and more. The ideal location is close to the awe-inspiring Back Bay, major freeways, award-wining schools, shopping centers, and nature attractions along the coast line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Old Course Drive have any available units?
99 Old Course Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 99 Old Course Drive have?
Some of 99 Old Course Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Old Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
99 Old Course Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Old Course Drive pet-friendly?
No, 99 Old Course Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 99 Old Course Drive offer parking?
Yes, 99 Old Course Drive offers parking.
Does 99 Old Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Old Course Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Old Course Drive have a pool?
Yes, 99 Old Course Drive has a pool.
Does 99 Old Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 99 Old Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Old Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Old Course Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Old Course Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Old Course Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

