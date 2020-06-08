99 Old Course Drive

Amenities

Situated at the sought-after gated community of One Ford Road, builder’s former model home of the stunning Balboa Plan 3 features 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Cheerful formal entry with curved staircase welcomes you to a light-filled interior. Connected to the hallway is the airy living space. A tranquil side patio is gracefully accessible through French doors. Dining room is organically placed between living room and kitchen. Remodeled kitchen is well-appointed with handcrafted cabinetry, stylish built-ins, premium stainless-steel appliances, and a granite counter top covered center island. Adjoining kitchen, family room offers a great place for relaxing and entertainment.

Second floor boasts a versatile home office/den with built-in bookcases, 2 bedrooms with individual restrooms, and a generous master suite. Master bathroom is equipped with dual vanities, freestanding tub, glass-enclosed shower, and ample storage from organizer. Home is tastefully decorated with plantation shutters, hardwood floors, crown moldings, and artistic paintings throughout. Front patio harbors an outdoor conversation set. Attached garage can accommodate up to 3 vehicles.

Residents enjoy resort-like amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, putting green, swimming pools, a clubhouse, rose gardens, sports courts, and more. The ideal location is close to the awe-inspiring Back Bay, major freeways, award-wining schools, shopping centers, and nature attractions along the coast line.