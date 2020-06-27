963 Sandcastle Drive

Amenities

Looking for a great Single Level lease in Corona del Mar? Consider this charmer in Harbor View Hills South. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths sunny kitchen nook, separate family & living rooms, and a VERY private yard. The last tenant stayed 6 years! Coastal color palette of cream and white with a pop of yellow and green. This is a non-smoking property, including front, rear and side yards! Moments from virtually everything interesting in Corona del Mar. .. .beaches, shops, restaurants, and parks. Harbor View Elementary & Corona Del Mar Middle and High School. Submit on pets! Best priced 3 Bedroom Single Family DETACHED home, (NOT A FRONT UNIT) in the city!!