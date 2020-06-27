All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 963 Sandcastle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
963 Sandcastle Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

963 Sandcastle Drive

963 Sandcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

963 Sandcastle Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a great Single Level lease in Corona del Mar? Consider this charmer in Harbor View Hills South. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths sunny kitchen nook, separate family & living rooms, and a VERY private yard. The last tenant stayed 6 years! Coastal color palette of cream and white with a pop of yellow and green. This is a non-smoking property, including front, rear and side yards! Moments from virtually everything interesting in Corona del Mar. .. .beaches, shops, restaurants, and parks. Harbor View Elementary & Corona Del Mar Middle and High School. Submit on pets! Best priced 3 Bedroom Single Family DETACHED home, (NOT A FRONT UNIT) in the city!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have any available units?
963 Sandcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 963 Sandcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
963 Sandcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Sandcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Sandcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 963 Sandcastle Drive offers parking.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 Sandcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 963 Sandcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 963 Sandcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Sandcastle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Sandcastle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 Sandcastle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College